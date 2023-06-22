Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

CB opened at $193.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

