Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $104.34 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

