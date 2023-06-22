Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

