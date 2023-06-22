Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

