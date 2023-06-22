Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MCHP stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

