Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

