Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.38 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 134.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

