Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

