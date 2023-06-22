ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.62. ProKidney shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 126,048 shares trading hands.
ProKidney Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney
ProKidney Company Profile
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on ProKidney from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than ProKidney
Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.