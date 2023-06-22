ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.62. ProKidney shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 126,048 shares trading hands.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth $239,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,020,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

