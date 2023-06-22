PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.34. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 2,670 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $739.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 671,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 383,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

