ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Stake Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

