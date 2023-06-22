ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.83 and last traded at $81.68. Approximately 1,012,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,575,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,368.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 171,108 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

