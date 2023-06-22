ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

