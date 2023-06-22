Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) vs. Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Head-To-Head Review

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pulmonx and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 1 1 5 0 2.57 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $3.37, indicating a potential upside of 137.09%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pulmonx and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -102.69% -37.22% -29.12% Lucid Diagnostics N/A -251.52% -149.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Lucid Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $53.66 million 9.27 -$58.92 million ($1.58) -8.34 Lucid Diagnostics $380,000.00 162.14 -$56.17 million ($1.49) -0.95

Lucid Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

