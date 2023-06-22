PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Stock Price Up 26.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 26.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 4,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.