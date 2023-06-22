Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Up 6.3%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.75. 1,014,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 564,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.72.

