Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 0.4%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 6,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 9,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

Get Putnam Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 4,135.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,471,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,631,000 after buying an additional 8,271,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.