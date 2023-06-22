QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.75.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.13. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
