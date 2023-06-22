Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 297.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

