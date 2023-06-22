Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Quarterhill Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of QTRHF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Quarterhill Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.89%.
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
