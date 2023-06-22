Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Quarterhill Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$149.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

