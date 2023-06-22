Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 719.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 588.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1,623.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 300,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 319,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,665,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $395.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

