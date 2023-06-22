RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up to $31.38

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $32.11. RadNet shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 303,439 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

RadNet Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -134.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,418.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

