Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,950 ($24.95) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,050 ($26.23).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RAT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.87) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,720 ($22.01) to GBX 2,000 ($25.59) in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.38).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,309.76, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,951.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,003.89. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,245 ($28.73).

Insider Activity at Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Company Profile

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,158 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £22,638.90 ($28,968.52). In related news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,955 ($25.02) per share, for a total transaction of £22,638.90 ($28,968.52). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,914 ($24.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,675.92 ($25,177.12). 6.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

