Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.87) to GBX 2,050 ($26.23) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,050.00.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

