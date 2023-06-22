Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIO (NIO)

NIO (NYSE: NIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/12/2023 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.80.

6/12/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00.

6/12/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00.

6/11/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.40 to $11.50.

6/11/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50.

6/11/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $11.00.

NIO stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

