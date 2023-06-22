Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIO (NIO)

NIO (NYSE: NIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/12/2023 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.80.
- 6/12/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00.
- 6/12/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00.
- 6/11/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.40 to $11.50.
- 6/11/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50.
- 6/11/2023 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $11.00.
NIO Stock Down 2.9 %
NIO stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.92.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
See Also
- Get a free research report on NIO from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
Receive News & Ratings for Nio Inc - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nio Inc - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.