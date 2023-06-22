Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Up 0.3%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,094 ($77.98) and last traded at GBX 6,074 ($77.72). 679,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,336,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,056 ($77.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,325.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,023.83. The company has a market cap of £43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,863.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr sold 19,203 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,291 ($80.50), for a total value of £1,208,060.73 ($1,545,823.07). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

