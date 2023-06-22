Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $157.46

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.46, but opened at $149.53. Repligen shares last traded at $149.36, with a volume of 283,485 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Repligen Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

