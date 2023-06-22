Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.43. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 200,470 shares.

Research Frontiers Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 407.82%.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

(Get Rating)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.