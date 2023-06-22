Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.43. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 200,470 shares.
Research Frontiers Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.56.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 407.82%.
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
