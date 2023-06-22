Reviewing Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and United American (OTCMKTS:UAMA)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) and United American (OTCMKTS:UAMA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and United American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications 18.76% -7.43% -1.22% United American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Communications and United American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 United American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%.

This table compares Consolidated Communications and United American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.19 billion 0.35 $140.09 million $1.52 2.37 United American N/A N/A N/A $0.02 N/A

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than United American. United American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats United American on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and high-speed fiber data transmission services to regional and national interexchange; and wireless carriers, including Ethernet, cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and colocation services. In addition, it sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. Further, the company offers video services comprising high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and in-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Additionally, it provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About United American

United American Corp. is a holding and management company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technologies. Its patented products include Jumiximage, blockchain PSTN, blockchaindome, and iFramed. The company was founded on July 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

