Reviewing Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) & SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF)

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) and SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Haynes International and SFS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 0 4 0 3.00 SFS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Haynes International presently has a consensus price target of $60.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. SFS Group has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Haynes International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Haynes International is more favorable than SFS Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $490.46 million 1.30 $45.09 million $4.11 12.17 SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Haynes International and SFS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than SFS Group.

Profitability

This table compares Haynes International and SFS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International 9.30% 13.65% 8.00% SFS Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Haynes International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haynes International beats SFS Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, including chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, thermocouples, sensors and instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, solar, and nuclear fuel. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

About SFS Group

(Get Rating)

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.