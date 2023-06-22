Reviewing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) & Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 6 29 1 2.81 Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

NVIDIA presently has a consensus price target of $383.19, indicating a potential downside of 10.98%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 106.90%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than NVIDIA.

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.97 billion 39.42 $4.37 billion $1.92 224.19 Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.38 -$16.03 million ($0.38) -4.58

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 18.52% 23.63% 12.79% Pixelworks -32.82% -48.44% -20.26%

64.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

