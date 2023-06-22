Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

