Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.24. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 13,725,397 shares changing hands.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

