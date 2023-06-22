Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,935 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regions Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

