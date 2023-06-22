Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 482.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after buying an additional 9,299,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

