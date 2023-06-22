RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Head-To-Head Comparison

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.67%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 162.15 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -1.07 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.44 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Volatility and Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89%

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.