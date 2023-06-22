Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $4.70. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 919,011 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

