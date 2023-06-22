Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Rockwool A/S Stock Performance
Rockwool A/S stock opened at $378.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.59. Rockwool A/S has a 52 week low of $378.59 and a 52 week high of $378.59.
Rockwool A/S Company Profile
