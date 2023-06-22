Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $130,653.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,170.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $130,653.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,170.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 851,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,965,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

