Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

