Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 1,072,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,931% from the average daily volume of 35,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

