Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Rover Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $902.68 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

