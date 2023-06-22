Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Shares Up 1%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 1,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

