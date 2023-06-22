Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

