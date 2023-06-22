Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading Up 14.6%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) shares were up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Sandfire Resources Trading Up 14.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Sandfire Resources from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.