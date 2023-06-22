Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.