Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $52.04

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.04, but opened at $53.48. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 514,928 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

