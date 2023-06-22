Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.62

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.62 and traded as high as $27.03. Sapiens International shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 85,006 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

