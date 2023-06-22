Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.